TD Securities Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

SCCAF stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.