TD Securities Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

