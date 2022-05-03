Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1785 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Symrise from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Symrise from €106.00 ($111.58) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

