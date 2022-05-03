Swmg LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Swmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,837 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,918,076. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $182.38 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

