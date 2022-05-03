Swmg LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Swmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.25 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

