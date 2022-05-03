Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SRDX opened at $37.95 on Friday. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.65.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,294.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Surmodics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Surmodics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

