Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up to $51.22

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.22, but opened at $54.27. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 2,137 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,039,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after buying an additional 378,797 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

