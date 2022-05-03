Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$50.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.04.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at C$46.42 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.89. The stock has a market cap of C$66.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.6700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $6,236,799 in the last 90 days.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.