Strike Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.87 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $32.75 or 0.00085097 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $103.87 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00219452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002032 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 264.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00436206 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,292.38 or 1.85240548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,171,670 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

