Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SRI opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.64 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 52.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

