Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in April

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EDI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. 27,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (Get Rating)
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
