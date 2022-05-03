StockNews.com Upgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $105.77 on Friday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Insperity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,443,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Insperity by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after buying an additional 734,422 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

