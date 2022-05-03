StockNews.com Lowers Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to Buy

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NYSE:TNC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 97,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. Tennant has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth $143,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

