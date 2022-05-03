StockNews.com Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.40.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $217.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a 1-year low of $164.27 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.10.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 64.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.