StockNews.com Lowers Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Buy

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ALKS has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. 1,686,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,211. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 56.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after buying an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alkermes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.