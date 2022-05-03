StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE ESBA opened at $8.39 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.