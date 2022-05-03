Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RAY.A stock opened at C$6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$343.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.14. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$6.45 and a 12-month high of C$8.30.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

