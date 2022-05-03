Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski Acquires 10,000 Shares

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.31. 436,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,401. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

