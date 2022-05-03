stETH (Lido) 1-Day Volume Hits $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00219421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.00478846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00039017 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71,867.44 or 1.90250272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

