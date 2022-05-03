Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. 2,758,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.53. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.