Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. 2,758,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.53. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

