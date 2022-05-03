Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives $590.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.75. 31,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,215. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

