Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives $590.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.75. 31,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,215. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.