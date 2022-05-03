StableXSwap Price Down 10.3% This Week (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $58.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,565.29 or 1.00205032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001480 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.