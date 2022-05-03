SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has SEK 80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 65.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.35.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.28 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.2045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

