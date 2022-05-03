SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,824,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,794,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

