SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,490,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,212,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.