Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LOV opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spark Networks will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

