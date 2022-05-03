S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 29.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $9.18 on Monday, hitting $367.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.27 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

