SonoCoin Price Hits $0.0425 on Top Exchanges (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SonoCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $3.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SonoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00220046 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 240.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00399932 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,068.97 or 1.82142356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 114,372,759 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.