Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

SAH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 148,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 60,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

