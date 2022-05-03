Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Receives $11.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SONX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SONX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. 202,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,924. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

