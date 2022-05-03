Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SOND. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOND opened at 4.26 on Friday. Sonder has a 52 week low of 3.91 and a 52 week high of 10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.73.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.28 by -8.70. The company had revenue of 86.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 58.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sonder will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

