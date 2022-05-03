Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) Reaches Market Cap of $45.20 Million

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Somnium Space Cubes has a total market capitalization of $45.20 million and approximately $164,275.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00009381 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Somnium Space Cubes has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Somnium Space Cubes alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,536.43 or 0.99972346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00101573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00029291 BTC.

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Profile

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is “AUTO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CUBE” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Somnium Space Cubes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Somnium Space Cubes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Somnium Space Cubes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Somnium Space Cubes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Somnium Space Cubes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.