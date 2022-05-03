Societe Generale Raises Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Price Target to €128.00

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Societe Generale from €125.00 ($131.58) to €128.00 ($134.74) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:WNDLF opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. Wendel has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $148.00.
Wendel Company Profile
