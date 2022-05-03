Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 779,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IPOD opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $150,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.