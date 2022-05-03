Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snap from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock worth $80,926,353.

SNAP stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

