Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 12,500 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. 24,725,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,910,348. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

