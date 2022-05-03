Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) PT Raised to GBX 1,295

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNNGet Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,295 ($16.18) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.19) to GBX 1,442 ($18.01) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $928.33.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 279,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

