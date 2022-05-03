Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.19) to GBX 1,442 ($18.01) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $928.33.

SNN opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

