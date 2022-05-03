Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,734,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,030,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.70%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Sirius XM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 324,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.