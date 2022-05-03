Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Shares Down 0.6%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.01. 7,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 4,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)
