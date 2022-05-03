SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.15 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$14.15 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.
About SilverCrest Metals (Get Rating)
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
