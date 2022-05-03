Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SIGY remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sigyn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.
