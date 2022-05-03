Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.07

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.07 and last traded at $69.49, with a volume of 4706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,471 shares of company stock valued at $16,987,062 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

