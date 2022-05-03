Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Drops By 32.3%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE XYF remained flat at $$2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,422. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in X Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in X Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in X Financial by 10,541.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in X Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in X Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

