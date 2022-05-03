Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Drops By 25.1%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of VIST traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,673. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

