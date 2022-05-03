Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Declines By 36.8%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Star Group stock remained flat at $$10.93 during trading on Tuesday. 659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,587. Star Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $411.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

