Short Interest in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Drops By 32.7%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SPGS remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.