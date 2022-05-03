Short Interest in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Decreases By 34.0%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 20,090,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 112,529 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ring Energy by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at $378,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,677. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $480.93 million, a PE ratio of -160.28 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33.

About Ring Energy (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.