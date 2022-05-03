Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declines By 38.6%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 89,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,349. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.88.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 163.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $40,063.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,873,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,217,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,503 shares of company stock worth $425,378.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust accounts for 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.