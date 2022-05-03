Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Decreases By 34.9%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on IX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 37.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in ORIX by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13. ORIX has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.12). ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

